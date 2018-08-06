Image caption Officers found the woman's body at about 01:50 BST

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murdering a woman who was found dead at a flat in Leicestershire.

Police discovered the victim, who has not yet been formally identified, when they were called to a flat in High Street, Measham, at about 01:50 BST.

The two arrested men, aged 54 and 39, are in police custody.

The flat was cordoned off while forensic examinations took place and officers have urged anyone with information to get in touch.

