Image copyright Google Image caption Stephen Daly said he was "infuriated" when he saw an elderly man's wallet being stolen in Welland Park

A Good Samaritan who chased a thief who stole an elderly man's wallet wants to track down the victim and give him a share of his reward money.

Stephen Daly, from Market Harborough, Leicestershire, chased a thief and filmed him on his phone before confronting him.

The 54-year-old former rugby player's evidence was crucial in securing a conviction against the offender.

Now wants to share the £250 reward he was awarded by the court.

Image copyright Stephen Daly Image caption Former rugby player Stephen Daly is trying to find the theft victim to split his reward money with

The thief, James Smith, 38, of Andrew MacDonald Close, Market Harborough, was sentenced to 12 months in prison at Leicester Crown Court in July.

Mr Daly believes Smith emptied the wallet of cash before throwing it into a river before he could challenge him.

"I understand from the police he had about £40 stolen, so I'd like to give him back that money from my reward," he said.

"It's horrible to think he might have lost out."

