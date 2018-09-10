Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya suffered a series of injuries to his head, shoulder, torso and hands

Two men have been sentenced for murdering a jeweller who was kidnapped and killed in a botched robbery.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, was bundled into a van and tortured in a plot to steal almost £200,000 of gold jewellery.

Thomas Jervis, 24, and Charles Mcauley, 20, were convicted of murder and given life sentences with minimum terms of 33 and 30 years respectively after being found guilty of his murder.

Callan Reeve, 20, was convicted of manslaughter and jailed for 16 years.

At Birmingham Crown Court, the trio were also sentenced to 12 years for kidnapping and robbery, to be served concurrently.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption (L-R) Callan Reeve, Charles Mcauley and Thomas Jervis were sentenced in Birmingham

