Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Witnesses spoke of the family screaming for help as they escaped

A family with three small children were forced to flee their house as it was devastated by a fire.

The blaze, which broke out at 07:00 BST on Monday, is believed to have destroyed the contents of the property in Beaumont Leys, Leicester.

Five people were treated in hospital for smoke inhalation but their injuries are not thought to be serious.

Police said an investigation into the cause of the fire had concluded it started accidentally.

Image copyright Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Image caption Fire crews wearing breathing apparatus helped to search the house

Staciee Smith, 24, who lives next door, told the Leicester Mercury the flat on Trigo Close was home to her sister, Jayne, 25, her partner and their children, aged one, five and six.

She said the family had all been taken to hospital.

Ms Smith has put out an appeal on social media for clothes and shoes as the family "have lost everything".

Image copyright Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Image caption A social media appeal has been made to replace items lost in the fire

Image caption The house has been cordoned off while investigations continue

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on Twitter, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.