Image copyright Loros Image caption Dolly's address is being kept confidential to help check on any claims of ownership

An appeal has been made to trace the couple behind poignant World War Two letters found in a charity shop.

The two letters were discovered tucked into a donated curtain at the LOROS shop in Glenfield, Leicester.

They were sent by a Dolly Lowe, from Cuddington in Cheshire, in January 1944 to a man called W F Gower, referred to as Billy, who was a prisoner of war in Thailand.

Staff hope to reunite the letters with the writer or her relatives.

Sarah Forryan, LOROS area manager said: "What a wonderful find. They've been so well preserved, and Dolly's writing is really clear.

"Wouldn't it be lovely to find the descendants of the couple to be able to give the letters back to the family to keep as a lasting memento?

"We have an address for where Dolly once lived, so if anyone believes they have a family link, we'd love to hear from you."

Anyone with information is asked to contact LOROS, which offers hospice care, directly.

