A millionaire duke has been criticised for asking actors to work for free at his stately home.

David Manners, 11th Duke of Rutland, advertised for actors to voluntarily perform as "Kings, Queens, Dukes and Duchesses" at Belvoir Castle.

One actor said the advert, which asks applicants to be "flexible" with working hours, was "outrageous".

Belvoir Castle, which is owned by the duke who is worth a reported £145m, has since taken down the advert.

A spokesperson for the Grade I-listed stately home said it had "no comment".

Performers union Equity said it took a "dim view" of anyone not paying actors.

The advert, which was posted on the Belvoir Castle website with the headline "volunteer performers", said the "interesting and historical castle is waiting to be brought to life with creative performances".

"If you have previous experience of acting, performing or characterisation skills we want to hear from you," it added.

The Sunday Times Rich List 2018 estimated that the Duke of Rutland was worth £145m.

An adult ticket for a guided tour of Belvoir Castle and its gardens in Leicestershire, costs £20, while to freely walk around the castle and gardens is £18.

One actor who criticised the advert online said the duke was treating his workers "like it's the dark ages".

On Twitter, The Actors Planet joked: "What a coincidence! It just so happens that we're looking for a volunteer castle to host our next party. Actors don't work for free, just like anyone else in any other profession."

Michael Forrest added: "This seems to be happening on a more regular basis. "Totally unacceptable but it's up to actors to make a stand as well as @EquityUK."

Ian Bayes, from Equity, said it took a "dim view" of anyone employing actors and not paying them.

He said: "They are potentially breaking the law because there is a national minimum wage."

Mr Bayes added that he would welcome the opportunity to open a dialogue with the castle to discuss proper rates of pay and conditions.

