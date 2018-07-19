Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mark Swinhoe's family described him as a "loving and caring man"

Four men involved in the death of a man who was beaten with his own prosthetic leg and stabbed in a drugs deal that went wrong have been jailed.

Mark Swinhoe, 38, from Long Eaton, Derbyshire, died on Moira Street, Loughborough, on 14 January.

Harry Matthews, 22, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 27 years after a trial at Leicester Crown Court.

Jamie Wileman, 24, was found guilty of manslaughter and jailed for 12 years.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Harry Matthews (left) was found guilty of murder and Jamie Wileman (right) was found guilty of manslaughter

Paul Williams, 38, of no fixed address, was acquitted of both murder and manslaughter. He was convicted of drug charges and jailed for eight years.

Christopher Cunningham-Pithouse, 24, of Park Road, Loughborough, admitted assisting an offender and supplying class A drugs. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Mr Swinhoe was treated for a stab wound but died at the scene

During the four-week trial, the court heard Mr Swinhoe had no intention to pay for drugs and went with a friend with the intention of robbing the defendants.

He was stamped on, kicked around the head and stabbed to death in a garage block. Witnesses said he was also hit with his own prosthetic leg.

Leicestershire Police described the attack on Mr Swinhoe as a "vicious and violent encounter".

Mr Swinhoe's family said he was a "caring man" who "loved his children dearly".

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Paul Williams (left) was convicted of drug charges and Christopher Cunningham-Pithouse jailed for assisting an offender and drugs

Matthews, of Brush Drive, Loughborough, was also found guilty of assault on Mr Swinhoe's friend.

His 27-year sentence also took into account Matthews admitting supplying Class A drugs and possession of a knife.

Wileman, of Elm Grove, Moira, was acquitted of murder. He also pleaded guilty to supplying Class A drugs.

Det Ch Insp Martin Smalley said: "While I am pleased with the convictions nothing will bring Mark back and his family have been left distraught by his loss."

