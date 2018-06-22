Image copyright Family handout Image caption Ramniklal Jogiya's body was found in Stoughton

A third man has admitted kidnapping and robbing a jeweller who was later found dead in Leicester.

Ramniklal Jogiya, 74, left his city jewellery store in Belgrave Road on 24 January. His body was found the next morning in nearby Stoughton.

Charles Mcauley, 20, of Gooding Avenue, Leicester, also known as Charlie Ward, entered the pleas when he appeared at Birmingham Crown Court earlier.

He has denied two further charges of murder and manslaughter.

Two other defendants, Thomas Jervis, 24, of Enderby Road, Whetstone, Leicester, and Callan Reeve, 20, of Biddle Road, Leicester, had previously pleaded guilty to the kidnap and robbery of Mr Jogiya, but deny his murder or manslaughter.

Javon Roach, 30, of Norwich Road, Leicester, has denied both murder or manslaughter and kidnap and robbery.

All four are remanded in custody and are due to stand trial on 2 July at Birmingham Crown Court.

