Image caption The farm is just outside the village of Houghton on the Hill

Dozens of cows have died in a suspected mass poisoning at a dairy farm.

Tom Rawson, who runs the site at Houghton on the Hill, Leicestershire, said the loss of 54 animals was his worst night in 20 years of farming.

He believed the cause was "external water source contamination" but an investigation has begun.

The fire service were called on Tuesday night and confirmed it spent more than four hours at the site providing clean water.

Mr Rawson, who runs Evolution Farming, said on Facebook: "After the worse night in my 20 years of dairy farming daylight has broken on 54 dead cows at our Leicester site.

"Originally thought to be bloat it is now believed to be external water source contamination the likely cause.

"A long and emotional night for all the farm team, their families ourselves and the vet Henry. Thanks to the quick thinking of our amazing team of people 30 cows that were down were saved."

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue said they were called to the farm in Houghton Lane at about 23:20 BST.

They filled cow troughs and farm storage tanks and left an inflatable dam filled with 6,000 litres of water.

Evolution Farming manages 2,400 cows at six sites across the UK. It milks 1,000 cows between the Leicestershire site and a smaller one in Lincolnshire.

