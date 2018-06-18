Image copyright Google Image caption A cordon was put up around Ratcliffe Road, Glebe Street and Burder Street after the attack

A man has been charged after a teenage boy was stabbed in the leg during an attack.

The 15-year-old boy remains in hospital in a stable condition after the attack in Burder Street, Loughborough, in the early hours of Sunday.

The man, 24, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and cannabis possession.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Leicester Magistrates' Court.

A second man, aged 29, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, has been released pending further investigation.