Man charged after boy, 15, stabbed in Loughborough
A man has been charged after a teenage boy was stabbed in the leg during an attack.
The 15-year-old boy remains in hospital in a stable condition after the attack in Burder Street, Loughborough, in the early hours of Sunday.
The man, 24, has been charged with grievous bodily harm, possession of a bladed article and cannabis possession.
He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear before Leicester Magistrates' Court.
A second man, aged 29, who was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm, has been released pending further investigation.