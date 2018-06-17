Image copyright Google Image caption A cordon has been put up around Ratcliffe Road, Glebe Street and Burder Street

A 15-year-old boy was stabbed in the leg during an attack in a street in Loughborough.

The victim was taken to hospital after he was found injured in Ratcliffe Road at about 04:40 BST on Sunday.

The road, as well as Glebe Street and Burder Street, has been cordoned off to allow officers to carry out an examination of the area.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm and remains in police custody.