Image copyright PA Image caption Coldstream Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall has thanked people for their support

The first soldier to wear a turban during the Trooping the Colour parade has dismissed online criticism of him.

Coldstream Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall, 22, a Sikh from Leicester, took part in the ceremony on Saturday.

His turban largely met with support but some people saw it as an unacceptable break with tradition - with others making racist remarks.

Gdsm Lall said he will "definitely not" let any negative comments get him down and thanked people for backing him.

The 22-year-old, who joined the British army in January 2016, wore a turban featuring a ceremonial cap star to match the bearskin hats worn by the other soldiers.

Addressing negative comments, Gdsm Lall said: "There's always going to be people like that, I mean, you're just going to listen to the support and just go through it."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Guardsman Charanpreet Singh Lall hopes people from different religions and backgrounds will be encouraged to join the Army

Among emails sent to the BBC after its coverage, one person wrote: "I am absolutely furious, yet again another attack on our culture, disfiguring an institution.

"It is not changing history, it is an attack on what is our Royal tradition, our heritage."

While some criticism has been directed at Gdsm Lall, the majority of comments online have been in support of the soldier.

Ahead of the parade he said he hoped it was looked upon as a "change in history" and that it would encourage those from different religions and backgrounds to join the Army.

Gdsm Lall was born in Punjab, India, and moved to the UK with his family when he was a baby.

Alec Bishop said on Facebook: "I think it's great he's been allowed to wear his turban, it was tastefully done and it sends a message to all cultures that they will be accepted and respected in the armed forces."

Kulwinder Kullar said: "Well done Charanpreet so glad that the Queen has recognised what an important part we Sikhs has played in the British Empire."

Image copyright PA Image caption Gdsm Lall said it was a "high honour" to take part in Trooping the Colour

