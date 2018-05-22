Image copyright Leicestershire Scouts Image caption The scout group hires out the wall to raise income

A huge mobile climbing wall was stolen from a scout campsite.

Melton Scouts' 30ft (9.1m) high wall was taken between 13:00 BST on Sunday and 08:00 on Monday, Leicestershire Police said.

The Spectrum Sports wall was stored on a trailer at Holwell Scout Campsite, near Ab Kettleby, Leicestershire.

Leicestershire Scouts said the tower was found near Burton on the Wolds "thanks to social media".

'Not easy to hide'

Ian Cliffe, district commissioner of Melton Mowbray Scouts, said the group was "absolutely elated" after receiving a call from Leicestershire Police at about 18:30 BST on Monday.

"Fortunately it's in good condition - there's just a couple of handles that have been smashed off where they hit the gatepost getting it out of the campsite," he said.

"How they got it I don't know."

Mr Cliffe said the group had lots of bookings for the climbing wall over the summer - not just with Scout groups but parties and village fetes.

The serial number of the wall was sent to other scout groups in case they were offered a chance to buy it.

