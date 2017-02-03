Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Josh Thacker kicked and punched the ambulance

A "mindless" vandal who caused £3,500 of damage to an ambulance by throwing a concrete slab at the window has been ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Josh Thacker kicked and punched the ambulance and threw projectiles at it while the crew were inside a nearby house treating a patient.

East Midlands Ambulance service said the money spent on repairs could have been used on lifesaving equipment.

Thacker, 24, who lives at the YMCA in Leicester, admitted criminal damage.

As well as paying compensation, he was given an 18-month community order at Leicester Magistrates' Court.

Mark Gregory from the ambulance service said: "I, once again, find myself saddened and appalled by the mindless actions of an individual.

"Our staff work hard every day to deliver the best possible care to the public we serve.

"Actions like this make their job even harder, not to mention the anxiety they and the patient must have experienced during this attack."

Image copyright East Midlands Ambulance Service Image caption Josh Thacker caused £3,500 of damage to the ambulance

Thacker damaged the ambulance on 18 January while it was parked outside a patient's home in the Highfields area of Leicester.

The crew heard shouting outside and captured what happened on a mobile phone from the patient's window.

The ambulance was off the road for six days while all of the damage was repaired.

Thacker also admitted damaging a job centre on 24 November and damaging clothing belonging to a shop on 12 December.

He also admitted using threatening words or behaviour in a racially aggravated offence on 12 December.