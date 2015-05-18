Image copyright Police issue Image caption Kian's family said he had touched the hearts of everyone who knew him

A teenage cyclist who was killed when he was hit by a car in Leicestershire has been named by police.

Kian Singh Gill, 15, of Lutterworth, died from injuries sustained in the crash with a Vauxhall Insignia on Friday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene on Bonehams Lane, between Gilmorton and Lutterworth.

Leicestershire Police appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash to contact them.

Paying tribute to the teenager, his family said: "Kian's smile, unique sense of humour and happy outlook on life touched the hearts of everyone who knew him.

"He had a wonderful and bright future ahead of him and we are devastated by our loss.

"We appreciate and want to give thanks for all the love and support that is being given to us by our family, friends and local community."