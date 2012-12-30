Image caption Roads in Barwell are to remain closed while an investigation into the factory fire takes place

Roads near the site of a factory fire in Leicestershire are to remain closed while police investigate.

Officers said Shilton Road, Kirby Road and Arthur Street were shut after a blaze at a printing firm on Kingsfield Road near Hinckley on Saturday.

The fire service said it had received multiple calls to the building at about 15:00 GMT.

It added that although people had been inside at the time the fire started, no-one was hurt.

Police said a number of people had to leave their homes, and gas and electricity supplies were disrupted, while the blaze was brought under control on Saturday.

They had also advised residents in Earl Shilton and Barwell to keep their windows shut.

Firefighters were still damping down at the scene on Sunday and police said most homes had power restored.