The former leader of Leicestershire County Council has resigned from the county's Conservative group.

David Parsons stepped down ahead of a group meeting on Wednesday where he faced possible disciplinary procedures from the party.

Mr Parsons quit as authority leader in July after an investigation found he breached the code of conduct over travel expenses.

Nick Rushton replaced him as council leader.

Official trips

Mr Parsons has not commented on his decision and Mr Rushton has said he will not comment until after the Conservative group meeting.

Mr Parsons, who is also an elected member of Blaby District Council, remains as a county councillor.

The authority's standards committee censured the former leader over an independent report which found he had delayed repaying money to a body called East Midlands Councils (EMC).

It had initially paid for official trips to the continent, but the European Union then paid Mr Parsons directly.

Mr Parsons apologised but initially refused to step down as leader, a post he had held for nine years.

It has also been alleged that Mr Parsons used the council's chauffeur-driven car to attend private functions.