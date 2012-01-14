Fifty-six workers have been made redundant after a family-run car dealership went into administration.

Administrators were appointed on Monday for Trinity Motors of Hinckley, which operates a Hyundai and Mazda sales and service dealership.

They are winding down the parts-and-service business and used car sales, but the petrol forecourt remains operating as usual.

The firm employed 82 people before entering administration.

Administrators PwC said the business had been affected by the ongoing impact of the economic downturn in the automotive sector.