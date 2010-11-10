Teenager 'critical' after moped crash in Leicestershire
- 10 November 2010
A 16-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after the moped he was riding was involved in a crash in Leicestershire.
The incident occurred just after 1000 GMT on Tuesday on the B4669 in Aston Flamville, at the junction with the M69 overbridge.
The teenager, riding a black Peugeot XP6 moped, was seriously injured.
He was taken to Leicester Royal Infirmary, where he remains in a critical but stable condition.