Tributes paid to Halifax stab victims Joshua Clark and Haidar Shah
Tributes have been paid to two young men who died after three people were stabbed in Halifax.
Officers were called to Commercial Street in the early hours of Sunday after reports the men had been assaulted, West Yorkshire Police said.
Joshua Clark, 21, died shortly afterwards in hospital and Haidar Shah, 19, died on Sunday evening.
Three men, two aged 18 and one aged 19, were arrested in connection with the incident.
The two 18-year-olds have been released on bail while further inquiries are carried out. The 19-year-old remains in custody.
An 18-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is in custody, police said.
In a statement Mr Clark's family described him as a "kind and beautiful soul who brightened the life of everyone who had the privilege of knowing him".
"No words can describe the devastation caused by the tragic death of our beloved Josh," they said.
"The loss of Josh has shattered his family and friends. The hole left in our hearts will forever be with us."
They said their thoughts were also "with the family and friends of Haidar Shah."
Mr Shah's family said they had "lost a piece of our hearts that will never be replaced".
They said he was "loved and adored" by his niece and that her "whole life revolved around" him.
"Haidar, you will always remain in our hearts and memories.
"Thank you to all his friends for showing us the utmost love and respect. We are so proud as a family to know Haidar had such beautiful company during the short time he had with us."
They sent their "love and condolences" to Mr Clark's family and friends.
They also asked people not to post videos on social media in relation to the incident.
A murder investigation has been launched.
Det Ch Insp Matt Holdsworth, said more information was "starting to emerge" about the incident.
"We continue to support the families of Joshua and Haidar at this very sad time and remain determined to get the answers that they need and the justice that they deserve," he said.
