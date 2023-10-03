Man charged with murder over men's deaths in Harehills
- Published
A man has been charged with the murder of two men in Harehills, Leeds.
Abdullah Mirzada, 53, and Khaja Raisoddin Mohammed, 65, were found injured in Back Hill Top Avenue at about 11:00 BST on Saturday.
Mr Mirzada died at the scene and Mr Mohammed was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.
Robert Jean, 46, who lived with the two men at a property in Hill Top Mount, was due to appear at Leeds Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, police said.
A 47-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident had been released without charge and would face no further action, according to West Yorkshire Police.
In a statement, Mr Mirzada's family said he was a "kind and gentle man".
They said: "Abdullah has always worked since he came to the UK in 2002. He never had any cross words with anyone.
"If he ever got into a disagreement with another, he would walk away. We just cannot get this right in our minds."
Mr Mohammed's family described him as a "man of good character".
They said: "He liked to pray and go to the mosque. He never got into trouble, so we cannot understand why this has happened.
"We cannot console ourselves; we are unsettled."
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.