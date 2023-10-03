Jail for woman who bit Bradford police officer's hand
- Published
A woman who bit a police officer's hand, leaving her in "excruciating pain", has been jailed.
The attack by Bridget Mtola, 32, took place after she was approached by two Police Community Support Officers (PCSOs) in Bradford City Park in May.
The PCSO needed hospital treatment for her injuries as a result.
Mtola pleaded guilty at Bradford Crown Court to assault and breaching a criminal behaviour order and was jailed on Tuesday for 18 months.
The court had previously heard that in September 2021, Mtola was jailed for 22 months for offences including assaults on two nurses, two police officers, a paramedic and a detention officer.
She was also given a five-year order banning her from drinking alcohol in public places.
However, the court was told that on the night of 31 May this year, Mtola was seen before the attack with a bottle of alcohol in her hand in Bradford city centre.
Prosecutor Ian Howard said Mtola, of Radwell Drive, Bradford, became aggressive when the female PCSO put her hand on her arm.
Mtola then bit the back of the PCSO's hand forcefully, causing it to bleed and swell.
The officer was later given a tetanus injection and antibiotics at hospital.
'Nasty bite'
In a victim impact statement, the court heard the PCSO had been left in "excruciating pain".
Defending Mtola, barrister Nicola Hoskins said it had been "a nasty bite", but that there did not appear to have been any scarring.
Mtola was deeply remorseful and willing to meet the officer under the restorative justice scheme, she added.
Recorder Tony Watkin said a particularly sad aspect of the case was that the injured officer had given help to Mtola in the past.
The judge highlighted an impact statement from the Chief Constable of West Yorkshire Police, in which he said his officers were not "fair game".
Officers had a reasonable expectation that they would not be assaulted in the course of doing their job, he added.
Recorder Watkin said he was not persuaded there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation in Mtola's case at the present time.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.