Kirklees: Pathway work for part of Pennine Way trail
A section of pathway on the Pennine Way National Trail is to be improved in the Wessenden Valley.
The work is planned for a 650ft (200m) steep section of the trail between Blakely Clough and Wessenden Brook.
The project aims to help protect the ecosystem of the area, which is part of the Marsden Moor estate managed by the National Trust.
Part of the work will see 450 stone steps airlifted into position by helicopter.
Each step, made from locally sourced gritstone, will be installed by hand.
The project is supported by Kirklees Council along with the National Trust, the Pennines National Trail Partnership, Natural England, and the Peak District National Park Authority.
Yusra Hussain, cabinet member for culture and greener Kirklees, said the steps would "improve access and enjoyment" on the popular route and would also protect "the environment, local ecology and wildlife".
The moorland is a Site of Special Scientific Interest, a Special Protection Area, and a Special Area of Conservation, due to the rare ground-nesting bird population and blanket bog habitat.
It is hoped that by improving this public right of way and giving walkers a clear and safe route, visitors will no longer need to make their own way across important bird nesting sites.
Ian Dowson, Area Ranger for the National Trust, said the work would make a "big difference".
"Protecting the valley from further erosion and making the path safe for people to enjoy".
The work will take place throughout the autumn, with a diversion in place for walkers.
