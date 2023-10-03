Antarctic rescue mission photos from 1902 found in Leeds library
Photos shedding light on an Edwardian rescue mission to the Antarctic have been unearthed in a Leeds library.
Pictures dating from 1902 document the journey of relief ship The Morning to Captain Robert Falcon Scott's first expedition to the Antarctic.
The images were uncovered by special collections librarian Rhian Isaac inside a very "ordinary-looking" book.
They were later authenticated by The Antiques Roadshow and are now on display at Leeds Central Library.
Ms Isaac said that the pictures were a "once-in-a-lifetime find" and showcase a "fascinating chapter of history".
She added: "The images really capture what life was like aboard the ship, not only how harsh the conditions were but the sense of camaraderie among the crew and the breath-taking scenery they saw from the deck each day of their voyage."
The role of a relief ship was to deliver post and orders as well as dropping off supplies and helping sick or injured crew from the primary mission.
According to records, The Morning set off from London Docks in 1902 to relieve Captain Scott's famous ship, Discovery, but crew found her trapped in 18 miles of solid sea ice.
Famous Antarctic explorer Sir Ernest Shackleton was among Discovery's crew and was "reluctantly taken aboard and returned home" as he was still recovering from his unsuccessful attempt to reach the South Pole.
The Morning was captained by Hull-born sailor William Colbeck and the photos are believed to have been taken by John Donald Morrison, The Morning's chief engineer.
As the photos needed to be verified they were taken to Roundhay Park in Leeds where The Antiques Roadshow was being filmed.
It was then confirmed by experts that the pictures were genuine and more than 120 years old.
Councillor Mary Harland, Leeds City Council's executive member for communities, said: "This is a fascinating discovery which exemplifies the breadth and scope of the history which is on the shelves of our local libraries."
