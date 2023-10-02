Make a Difference: Local heroes honoured at awards in Leeds
- Published
Community heroes from across West Yorkshire have been recognised at BBC Radio Leeds' Make A Difference awards.
Winners included a young woman who has helped to boost bone marrow donor numbers and a 72-year-old from Dewsbury who has fostered hundreds of children.
Guests at the event in Leeds included ex-Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow, West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin and Batley & Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.
The awards were closed by singer Lizzie Jones performing Nessun Dorma.
BBC Make a Difference was set up during the pandemic to help people in need.
West Yorkshire's 2023 event was held at New Dock Hall on Saturday afternoon and hosted by BBC Radio Leeds presenter Rima Ahmed.
People were selected by judges in categories which included carers and volunteers, good neighbours and fundraisers.
It saw 32 individuals or groups nominated in total, with eight securing an award.
The awards aim to shine a light on the unsung heroes who go the extra mile for others in their community.
Among this year's judges were TV presenter Gabby Logan, Kaiser Chiefs bass guitarist Simon Rix, TV chef and Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain and CBeebies presenter George Webster.
Emily Land, who won the 'bravery' category, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukaemia in 2021 and later received a stem cell transplant.
She set herself a walking challenge while recovering from the procedure and raised funds for The Anthony Nolan charity in the process.
Ms Land, from Leeds, received a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' while stood on stage after admitting she was about to turn 22.
"I can't stop shaking," she said.
"To think, this time last year, I was having chemotherapy and I was in bed. I'm now turning 22 and I've won, I can't believe it."
Ali Waterworth's son, Ruddi, was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer when he was just six months old.
While receiving treatment the family were offered a free holiday which Ms Waterworth said made such an impact on them she wanted to offer families in a similar position the same opportunity.
The Huddersfield-based Ruddi's Retreat has now managed to send over 4,000 families on respite breaks in the UK.
After winning the 'fundraiser' category, Ms Waterworth described the award as "unbelievable".
"I can't believe it, honestly," she said.
Ruddi added: "I'm so proud of her, she's my world."
Noushin Aslam Raja set up the Moonlight Trust charity in memory of her brother, Amar Aslam, who was murdered in Dewsbury in 2008.
The charity started out by supporting food banks in the UK, before growing to deliver humanitarian projects and support vulnerable communities across the globe.
Ms Aslam Raja, whose charity scooped the 'community' award, said: "I'm very grateful and honoured, I didn't actually expect this.
"The answer to all the issues - whether it's climate change, refugees or homelessness - is kindness."
Full list of winners
- Volunteer award - Lisa James
- Together award - Surraya Bibi
- Bravery award - Emily Land
- Carers award - Brenda Whitworth
- Community award - Moonlight Trust
- Fundraiser award - Ali Waterworth
- Great Neighbour award - Annie McCabe
- Green award - Standedge Nature Reserve Team
