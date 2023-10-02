West Yorkshire M1 drivers warned about overnight closures
Drivers have been warned of overnight closures on part of the M1 in West Yorkshire as survey work starts later.
The northbound lanes will be shut between junction 46 at Austhorpe and 47 near Aberford between 20:00 and 06:00 BST on weeknights until 13 October.
The outside lane of the southbound carriageway will also be closed on the same stretch, along with the junction 46 northbound entry slip road.
National Highways warned motorists to allow more time for their journeys.
A signposted diversion for northbound traffic would be in place along the A6120 and A64 eastbound, taking drivers to junction 44 of the A1(M) in Bramham, it said.
From 16 until 27 October, between the same hours, the M1 would be fully closed southbound and the outside lane of the northbound carriageway would be shut, National Highways added.
Traffic would be diverted along the A64 and A6120 to rejoin the M1 at junction 46, it said.
National Highways said the closures were for ground surveys as well as utility and drainage inspections.
