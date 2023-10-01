Halifax stabbing: One man dead and another critically hurt
A man has died and another is critically injured after three men were stabbed in Halifax.
Officers were called to Commercial Street in the early hours after reports the men had been assaulted.
Police said all three had suffered stab wounds and were taken to hospital, where one of them later died.
Another man is in a critical condition while the third man was treated for "a non-life threatening injury", police said.
A spokesperson for the force said: "There is a significant police scene in place in the town centre while police conduct specialist searches and forensic inquiries.
"The investigation is in its very early stages and further information will be released in due course."
