Two men arrested after Harehills double murder inquiry launched
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after two men were found dead in Leeds.
One man was found seriously hurt after reports of a stabbing in Hill Top Avenue, Harehills on Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said a second man, found at a nearby address, was also seriously injured and later died in hospital.
A 46-year-old man, who was found with serious injuries to his hand, has been arrested along with a 48-year-old man.
Police said one of the victims, who lived locally, was aged 53 and inquiries were ongoing to trace the family of the second man, aged 65.
Det Ch Supt Sarah Jones said it was an "absolute tragedy for two men to have lost their lives like this in such a sudden and violent way."
She added: "Our investigation is still in its very early stages, and we are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed any part of this incident or who has any information that could assist our inquiries."
Det Ch Supt Jones said there would be increased police presence to reassure residents.
