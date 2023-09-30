Bradford: Safety work to start at viral zebra crossing
- Published
A zebra crossing in West Yorkshire which has become notorious for accidents will have traffic lights by the start of November, a council said.
The crossing on Horton Grange Road in west Bradford went viral on social media following a spate of crashes.
An eight-year-old boy was recently knocked down in the latest incident on the road, suffering minor injuries.
Bradford Council said work on the signalled pelican crossing will begin on the week commencing 9 October.
The work, near the Spencer Road junction, is due to be completed by 5 November, the local authority said.
People living and working near the crossing previously told the BBC they witnessed near-misses "every day", with one resident recording CCTV of accidents as evidence to prompt safety improvements.
Councillor Alex-Ross-Shaw, council executive member for regeneration, planning and transport, said: "This zebra crossing has recently been the scene of several incidents where drivers have failed to stop for those crossing the road and new crossing with traffic lights should make it safer.
"We have prioritised this scheme for progression and the funding has been identified."
He added: "Now that the necessary statutory process has been undertaken and a suitable contractor has been secured, work can commence."
