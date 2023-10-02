Northern Ballet music cuts are cultural vandalism - union
A ballet company's decision to ditch its orchestra in favour of recorded music has been labelled as "cultural vandalism" by a union.
Northern Ballet has announced "with deep regret" that it would axe live music for some productions from April 2024 due to rising costs.
The Leeds-based ensemble said it had also had to lay off some staff.
The Musicians' Union said the reduction in live music would be "disastrous" for audiences and musicians.
The ballet company, which said it had reduced its touring model over the past 12 months due to rising costs, announced on Friday that it could no longer maintain the traditional model.
The union said the decision would affect Northern Ballet Sinfonia players as well as up to 200 musicians in the reserves pool.
General secretary Naomi Pohl said there was "no doubt" the situation was a direct result of funding cuts.
Ms Pohl said: "Ballet is a live medium and we know audiences demand live musicians.
"We urge the Arts Council and Northern Ballet to work together urgently to avert this cultural vandalism and ensure the company can keep doing what it does best: live performance."
'Absolutely integral'
Union orchestras official Morris Stemp said musicians would now have to "diversify" their income.
He told the BBC: "Over the last season they've cut back the work available to our members significantly, which is really problematic, because they devote their time to being available to be in the ballet orchestra.
"Music is absolutely integral to the experience of ballet, it shouldn't and can't be separated.
"It would be like having ballet dancers on video, it's not the experience the medium is written for."
Mr Stemp added "adequate" funding was needed from central government as well as public support.
A Northern Ballet spokesperson said discussions with the musicians, the Musicians' Union and Arts Council England were ongoing.
