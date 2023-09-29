The Tetley: Bosses at Leeds gallery say end of lease means move needed
An art gallery housed in the former headquarters of Tetley's brewery in Leeds has announced it is leaving the building after 10 years.
Bosses at The Tetley gallery said they were vacating the site because the lease was "coming to an end".
The charity which operates it, Project Space Leeds, said it would "announce plans for a new home soon".
The gallery, which includes a restaurant and cultural space, will close to the public on 17 December.
The former Tetley's brewery, which closed in 2011 after 189 years, under went a £1.5m conversion before opening as an art gallery.
Since opening in 2013, it has hosted 56 exhibitions and become a wedding and conference venue. It also has a play space, Tiny Tetley Studio, and a bar and kitchen.
The gallery said its onsite exhibition programme would end on 22 October and the bar and kitchen would close on the same date.
On its website, it said it wanted to thank "the hundreds of thousands of people who've visited us over the last 10 years, and to the team, the artists and communities at the heart of the organisation."
