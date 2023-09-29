Ossett schoolboy bids £11k to win giant bear statue dedicated to him
A schoolboy born with liver and heart disease has won a life-sized bear sculpture dedicated to him after bidding £11k at a charity auction.
Freddie McDonald's family started fundraising to buy the statue, which was one of 35 bears sold off in aid of the Leeds Hospitals Charity.
Polar shares the story of 11-year-old Freddie, who Leeds Teaching Hospitals have cared for since he was a baby.
Mum Emma said they were overwhelmed by the support "to get Freddie his bear".
The bear sculptures had been dotted across the city over the summer to raise money for the charity.
More than £100,000 to fund care for critically-ill babies and children at the trust was raised at Thursday night's sale.
Freddie, from Ossett, has been cared for by the hospital since being diagnosed with Alagille syndrome when he was six months old.
At the age of three, he had a liver transplant and by his fifth birthday had under gone two major open heart surgeries.
Freddie is now in good health but remains under the care of the trust and faces further surgery.
Mrs McDonald said she wanted to thank "absolutely everyone" who had donated to the fundraising, which was also supported by ex-Leeds Rhinos player Rob Burrow and family as well as Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier.
She said the bear would be placed at Freddie's school - Southdale Junior and Infants in Ossett - and used as an educational resource.
"We are overwhelmed by the love and support our Get Freddie's Bear campaign received.
"Raising vital funds and awareness for the hospital has become something we are very privileged to continue being a part of."
Paul Watkins, Director of Fundraising at Leeds Hospitals Charity said they were "delighted" with the auction.
"This incredible amount really will help us to make a huge difference.
"It was the perfect end to the trail which has seen the whole community come together throughout the summer for a brilliant cause."
