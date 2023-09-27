Woman dies after mobility scooter struck by car in Cleckheaton
- Published
A woman on a mobility scooter was killed when a car towing another vehicle crashed into her.
The collision happened on Westgate at the junction with Westcliffe Road in Cleckheaton, at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday, police said.
A black Nissan Navara towing a trailer with a white 4x4 vehicle on the back collided with the mobility scooter. The car driver remained at the scene.
The woman, aged in her 60s, was taken to hospital where she later died.
West Yorkshire Police said the Nissan driver was helping with their inquiries and officers asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the force.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.