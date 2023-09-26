Armed police respond to large-scale disturbance in Bradford
- Published
Armed police were called to a large-scale disturbance in the centre of Bradford on Tuesday afternoon.
Officers were called to Market Street shortly before 16:30 BST after reports of a group of men in balaclavas acting suspiciously.
A short time later it was reported that a knife had been seen, with fighting taking place to the rear of the court building.
A man was arrested and a knife seized, West Yorkshire Police said.
A police spokesperson said further arrests had been made and inquiries into the disturbance were continuing.
