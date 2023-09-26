Jail for Leeds man who slashed and strangled horses
A man who slashed three horses with a knife and tried to strangle another has been jailed.
Luke Ward, 37, attacked the animals at a farm near Leeds in July 2022, said West Yorkshire Police.
One horse was found with a shoelace tied tightly around its neck and three others suffered cuts to their face or neck, the force said.
Ward was jailed for three years and nine months at Leeds Crown Court on Monday.
He admitted four counts of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal.
The court heard that Ward lived opposite the farm, off Hall Lane in Farnley, at the time of the attacks.
One horse had a "deep cut and a long slash" to the side of the neck and another had a 3-4in (7-10cm) laceration to the face, police said.
A knife with an 8in (20cm) blade was found at the scene and forensic analysis found Ward's DNA on it, according to officers, but he initially denied the attack.
'Pain and distress'
PC Rachel Harrison said Ward, now of Upper Woodview Place, Beeston, had "targeted these defenceless animals and caused serious injuries to them which left them in significant pain and distress".
"He has not explained his actions and we can only assume that he derived some sense of satisfaction from inflicting these injuries on them," she said.
"As well as the pain and distress caused to the horses, these incidents also caused upset to the owners and understandable concern in the local community."
