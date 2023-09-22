Men jailed over £700,000 Leeds cannabis farm
- Published
Two men have been jailed after police discovered cannabis worth nearly £700,000 growing in a Leeds warehouse.
Officers found the crop after raiding a premises in Felnex Close, in the Cross Green area of the city, on 9 July.
West Yorkshire Police said it was believed the farm was being run by an organised crime group in the city.
At Leeds Crown Court on Thursday, Marikseio Mucaj, 31, and Fatjon Mustaraj, 19, both of no fixed address, were sentenced to two years in custody.
A police spokesperson said the cannabis had a street value of £677,350.
Mucaj and Mustaraj had pleaded guilty to a charge of producing a controlled Class B drug at a hearing on 8 August.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.