Bradford police officer sacked for stamping on man's head
A police officer who stamped on a man's head while he was arresting him has been sacked, a watchdog has said.
PC Cameron Lindley, of West Yorkshire Police, was called to a disturbance in Bradford on 1 December 2021 when colleagues asked for urgent support.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) said PC Lindley "applied force to the man's head with the sole of his boot" when he was on the ground.
His actions were found to amount to gross misconduct.
The man was face down on the ground and being restrained by two officers when PC Lindley put his foot on his head, the IOPC said.
The watchdog became involved in the case when it carried out a review of the police force's handling of a complaint from the man.
PC Lindley has been dismissed without notice and barred from working in policing in future.
'Dangerous actions'
The IOPC's Head of National Operations, Sunny Bhalla, said: "Police officers routinely put themselves in harm's way to protect members of the public and can use reasonable force if required to do that.
"However, they must use the minimum force necessary in the situation and be able to justify their actions.
"PC Lindley's actions were dangerous, excessive and at odds with the training provided to police officers."
The IOPC said West Yorkshire Police had thoroughly investigated the complaint but it felt disciplinary proceedings should be pursued and the force agreed.
