Firefighters tackle wooden Leeds office block blaze
- Published
Fire crews have been tackling a blaze at a wooden office building in Leeds.
Emergency services were called to the timber-framed The Place, in Hunslet, just after 01:00 BST.
At its height crews from 13 different stations battled the fire, which broke out on the third floor of the building, believed to be owned by property developers, Citu.
West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was put out at about 04:55 BST, with no reported injuries.
A spokesperson said: "We received multiple calls from members of the public regarding smoke coming from the third storey of a timber-framed eco building under construction at Central Place in Hunslet."
Two crews remain on-site damping down, with a further two crews expected on-site later, the spokesperson added.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.