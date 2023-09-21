New inquest into Wakefield soldier's Cyprus crash death to open
An inquest into the death of a British soldier who was hit by a car driven by a US serviceman in Cyprus is due to open later.
Colour Sgt Anthony Oxley was on deployment in June 2016 when he was involved in the collision at the RAF Akrotiri base.
The 40-year-old, from Ryhill, near Wakefield, had been riding a motorbike when he was struck.
A pre-inquest review took place in Cyprus in June.
'Unanswered questions'
The latest inquest is the second in under two years, both conducted by the Cypriot government.
The first was adjourned last year after Colour Sgt Oxley's widow Sally was given a file containing witness statements an hour before the hearing was due to start.
A UK inquest held in 2018 recorded a narrative verdict into his death.
It found he had died from multiple blunt force injuries to his head as a result of the collision.
Mrs Oxley, who lives near Barnsley, has appealed for a new inquest to be held in the UK.
The 45-year-old said she had been left with "many unanswered questions" after what she said had been a "cursory" inquest in 2018.
In April, her legal team submitted a request to the attorney general for England and Wales, seeking permission to go to the High Court and appeal for a fresh inquest.
KRW Law, which represents Mrs Oxley, said the US Air Force took charge of the investigation into the collision and few details were made public, even though the incident happened within British sovereign territory.
Mrs Oxley said she was told during a meeting with a US general that the US serviceman involved in the accident would face no charges and that was "the end of the matter".
Christopher Stanley, of KRW Law, said there were discrepancies in the evidence between witnesses and a new inquest was "in the interests of justice".
Mrs Oxley said: "I know the outcome's never going to be changed, but my husband didn't serve 21 years for them just to say he died by blunt force. It's not good enough."
