Kirklees leisure centres face axe as council looks for £47m in cuts
Three leisure centres in Kirklees could close under plans by a council to find £47m in savings.
Dewsbury Sports Centre, Batley Sports and Tennis Centre and Colne Valley Leisure Centre are run by Kirklees Active Leisure (KAL).
Kirklees Council said it could provide KAL with £2.5m a year in the future - it provided £6.1m earlier this year.
Other savings being considered include closing two care homes and reviewing council buildings.
The Labour-run authority will discuss the plans at a meeting next week.
It comes after it warned it would have to issue a Section 114 notice, effectively declaring itself bankrupt, if it does not find savings of £47.8m.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, KAL has said without additional funds it would have to scale back its offer.
The organisation has faced increased costs for energy, staffing and maintenance and said the cost of its utilities had soared from about £1m to £4m.
Last December, KAL temporarily closed Batley Baths, Deighton Sports Arena and Colne Valley's swimming pools.
The three sites earmarked for closure are all said to need more funding than others, including a need for major investment for repairs and maintenance.
Graham Turner, cabinet member for finance and regeneration, said the council had remained committed to protecting leisure centres, but the economic situation was having a "significant impact".
"Government funding has failed to plug the gap created by the long-term impacts of austerity, Covid and increased energy prices," he said.
"This means more of council budgets are being absorbed by statutory and other essential front-line services.
"This has left us having to make very difficult decisions on the ongoing provision of other services, such as sport and leisure."
The government has said it is up to locally elected councils to manage their own budgets.
Mr Turner said a cabinet meeting next Tuesday would be asked to approve a six-week public consultation on the proposals.
Huddersfield Leisure Centre and Spen Valley Leisure Centre would remain open as would the Stadium Health & Fitness Complex due to "complex leasing arrangements".
Deighton Sports Arena will stop being operated by KAL in November, but other operating models are being explored such as a community asset transfer.
The council says a further six sites could be kept open because they require a relatively low level of financial contribution, or further time is required for additional funding to be secured or alternative offers to be explored.
Scissett Baths and Fitness Centre could also remain if funding is granted by Sport England.
As part of its search for savings, the council is also reviewing its property estate, which could see Cleckheaton Town Hall mothballed.
There are also proposals to redesign short break and respite provision, to review supported living provision and to close Castle Grange and Claremont House care homes.
