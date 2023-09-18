Nitin Sawhney: Musician to receive Huddersfield honorary degree
Musician Nitin Sawhney is to receive an honorary doctorate from the University of Huddersfield.
Dr Sawhney, a producer, DJ and songwriter, has collaborated with stars including Paul McCartney, Sting, Annie Lennox and Herbie Hancock.
The multi-instrumentalist and PRS Foundation chair has also worked on more than 70 film, TV and game scores.
The university described him as "one of Britain's most acclaimed musical voices of the last 30 years".
Dr Sawhney already holds seven honorary doctorates from other UK universities as well as three fellowships, the university said.
The musician, who is set to receive the latest honorary doctorate in November, has offered regular placements for Huddersfield students at his London recording studios.
The University of Huddersfield also has a scholarship scheme named after him offering full and partial fee-waivers for PhDs connected to popular music.
Responding on X, formerly known as Twitter, Dr Sawhney said: Thank you @HuddersfieldUni for this wonderful honour."
