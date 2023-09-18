Tracy Brabin to run for second term as Mayor of West Yorkshire
West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin has confirmed that she will stand for re-election next May.
She became the county's first mayor in May 2021 and was re-selected to fight for a second term earlier this month.
Ms Brabin's office said so far she had introduced measures to improve the safety of women and girls, and had seen a 17% increase in cultural, media and sport roles recruiting in the region.
She said: "With another four years I know we can achieve so much more."
Other pledges completed include the £3m Cost of Living Support Scheme and a £2 bus fare for West Yorkshire, her office added.
Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor and MP for Leeds West, said: "Tracy is a fantastic champion for West Yorkshire's diverse economy and people.
"In the last two years she has been a strong voice nationally and regionally focused on making a real and positive difference."
