Tracy Brabin to run for second term as Mayor of West Yorkshire

Tracy Brabin is to fight for another term
By Hayley Coyle
BBC News

West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin has confirmed that she will stand for re-election next May.

She became the county's first mayor in May 2021 and was re-selected to fight for a second term earlier this month.

Ms Brabin's office said so far she had introduced measures to improve the safety of women and girls, and had seen a 17% increase in cultural, media and sport roles recruiting in the region.

She said: "With another four years I know we can achieve so much more."

Other pledges completed include the £3m Cost of Living Support Scheme and a £2 bus fare for West Yorkshire, her office added.

Rachel Reeves, shadow chancellor and MP for Leeds West, said: "Tracy is a fantastic champion for West Yorkshire's diverse economy and people.

"In the last two years she has been a strong voice nationally and regionally focused on making a real and positive difference."

