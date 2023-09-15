Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield inspire 100k charity walk
- Published
A group of 11 sports fans inspired by Rob Burrow and his teammate Kevin Sinfield's fundraising are walking 100km (62 miles) in a day for charity.
The team started their walk from Leeds to Hull on Friday morning to benefit the Motor Neurone Disease Association.
Ex-Leeds Rhinos player Burrow was diagnosed with MND in 2019 and he, along with Sinfield, went on to raise millions of pounds for charity.
The team of fundraisers said they hoped to raise £100,000.
Simon Hallas, a Hull FC fan who organised the challenge, said the impact of the disease on Burrow was "just unthinkable to me".
"It's just incredible seeing the impact on Rob of this horrible disease was the kind of the catalyst to do this. We just wanted to do something positive so quickly got a team of 10 guys together."
He said he and his team, which includes football and rugby fans from Liverpool, Preston, Hull and Wigan, as well as overseas from France and Switzerland, would be walking the 100km throughout the day and night.
Mr Hallas, who lives in Paris, said the training had been very challenging but they had pressed on as all were "inspired by Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield".
"Since we launched the challenge, we've had so many personal stories shared with us about how this horrible illness and disease affects people," said Mr Hallas.
"Certainly me and the rest of the team, we really want to do something positive."
The group set off from Headingley Stadium in Leeds at about 11:00 BST and are taking a route through Castleford, Eggborough, Goole, North Cave and Gilberdyke.
Mr Hallas said they would be making eight rest stops along the way at "different pubs, services, and a Scout camp in Raywell".
"We've got a really good team here and looking after each other all the way through is gonna be absolutely crucial."
