Arrest after Leeds and Bradford schools keep pupils indoors over email threat
Police have made an arrest over a threatening email sent to schools in Leeds and Bradford.
A number of schools kept pupils inside on Thursday after receiving the email.
Security sources have told the BBC the threat was being treated as a hoax, like recent incidents in Cheshire and Greater Manchester.
West Yorkshire Police said it had launched an investigation into a potential malicious communications offence and a person had been arrested.
Officers had been providing "reassurance and safety advice to affected schools", the force added.
Police did not specify the nature of the threat.
'Extra vigilant'
In a message seen by the BBC, one school told parents the email had threatened "harm" to children and staff at schools across Leeds.
The school said all its pupils would be kept indoors for the day, perimeter gates had been locked and windows and doors would remain shut.
Earlier, Leeds City Council said threats had been made "towards a number of schools" in the city, adding it was working with police to support them.
Schools had been urged to be "extra vigilant" over site security and safeguarding, it said.
Bradford Council confirmed a threatening email had been sent to "a number of schools in West Yorkshire".
A council spokesperson added: "Police officers are providing reassurance and safety advice to affected schools.
"We are supporting our schools as they follow this advice. The safety of everyone in our schools is of course our top priority."
