Wakefield detective in court charged with strangling partner
- Published
A West Yorkshire Police detective has denied strangling, beating and controlling his former partner.
Det Con Dean Hammond, 43, denied intentional strangulation, assault by beating and controlling and coercive behaviour at a Hull Magistrates' Court hearing on Wednesday.
He was alleged to have committed the offences in Hull in July 2022.
Mr Hammond, of St Mary's Close, Hessle, was given conditional bail and will appear at Crown Court on 11 October.
He worked as a detective in Wakefield, but was suspended from duty after a complaint was made to police, the West Yorkshire force confirmed.
The allegations were investigated by Humberside Police.
