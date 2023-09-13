Batley sex attack: Woman subjected to serious assault
- Published
A woman has been subjected to a serious sexual assault while walking in a wooded area in Batley, police said.
The woman was on a path near the woodland off Taylor Street on Monday at about 13:30 BST when she was approached by a man, South Yorkshire Police said.
He forced her to the ground and assaulted her. She fought back which prompted him to run off.
Officers are seeking a dark-haired man who was wearing a bright blue T-shirt and grey jogging bottoms.
Det Ch Insp Guy Shackleton said police wanted to identify and arrest the suspect as soon as possible.
He said: "He may have been loitering in the area prior to the attack, and I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen him stood in the Taylor Street area or fleeing the area of Taylor Street or Heritage Road."
Follow BBC East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.