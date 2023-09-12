Injured Bradford kitten gets adopted after surgery
A kitten nursed back to health after being seriously injured by corrosive chemicals has been adopted.
WARNING: article contains upsetting content.
Rosa was just three-months old when she was found abandoned on a Bradford doorstep with burns and wounds that left her unable to blink.
She was cared for by Bradford Cat Watch and underwent surgery to repair her eyelids damaged after she was covered in fibreglass resin.
Now eight months on, Rosa is well enough to leave to start her new life.
The centre's founder Katie Lloyd described the cat as "my little warrior princess".
"We really didn't think she was going to survive she remained on intravenous fluid therapy," she said.
"She was looked after around the clock 24 hours a day here in our critical care ward."
After 19 weeks of treatment Rosa was well enough to undergo a three-hour operation that allowed her to blink again.
"She was three months old when she arrived with us and she's never growled, hissed or shown any aggression or frustration." said Ms Lloyd.
"Despite us treating her everyday, giving her injections and doing her dressings and then obviously doing the surgery."
Rosa's wounds are now healed and her burnt fur has started to grow back.
Ms Lloyd said the centre will hold a party on Sunday to celebrate her recovery and to wave her off to her new home.
"She has always been affectionate and loving, but she's just an absolute miracle," she said.
