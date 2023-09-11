Death of woman found in Leeds Roundhay Park lake not suspicious

Scene shot showing a police cordon at the lakeNicola Addyman
The area around the lake in Roundhay Park was cordoned off on Saturday while investigations continued

The death of a woman whose body was found in a lake in Leeds is not suspicious, police have said.

The woman was spotted in Waterloo Lake in Roundhay Park shortly after 06:00 BST on Saturday.

West Yorkshire Police said she had now been formally identified and her family had been informed.

A force spokesman said there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the woman's death and the coroner had been informed.

He said: "The incident was subject to a public appeal and we are grateful to everyone who contacted us with information."

