Huddersfield men tortured and murdered ex-policeman, court told
- Published
Two Huddersfield mechanics tortured and murdered a former police officer after he did not "keep his mouth shut" about a stolen car, a court has heard.
Ernest Weber, 45, and Adam Tolwinski, 39, allegedly knifed to death Dariusz Michalowski, 44, during a drug-fuelled attack in March 2011 before dumping his body near a reservoir.
His remains were found nine years later on land in Mixenden, near Halifax, Leeds Crown Court was told.
Mr Weber and Mr Tolwinski deny murder.
They are on trial alongside Mr Weber's brother, Piotr Weber, 42, who is accused of helping to bury Mr Michalowski's body and clean up the scene of the killing.
Mr Michalowski, a Polish national, had been employed as a police officer in a dogs unit in his home country before moving to West Yorkshire in 2010 to earn money to send back to his wife and young daughter.
Prosecutor Richard Horwell KC told the jury Mr Michalowski found work at a car maintenance workshop run by Mr Tolwinski and Piotr Weber, but in March 2011 he "disappeared without trace and without explanation".
West Yorkshire Police launched a murder probe and interviewed the defendants, along with another suspect, Pawel Szudy, who all denied knowing what happened to Mr Michalowski, the court heard.
The prosecutor said "the trail was cold and getting colder" until Mr Szudy, who had also worked at the garage, had a "change of conscience" and led detectives to Mr Michalowski's body.
'Beaten, degraded, humiliated'
Mr Szudy told police Ernest Weber and Mr Tolwinski had "turned on" Mr Michalowski while drinking vodka at the victim's house in Macaulay Road, Huddersfield, on the night of 13 March 2011.
The court heard Mr Michalowski was "beaten, degraded and humiliated" by the pair, who forced him to perform a sex act, eat the contents of an ash tray and strip naked.
He was eventually killed by Mr Tolwinski, who stabbed him in the throat, the jury heard.
Mr Szudy admitted helping to dispose of Mr Michalowski's body, but was given immunity from prosecution in return for giving evidence.
Mr Horwell said "the precise motive or motives for the murder remain locked inside the heads of the defendants", but he added that Ernest Weber had disliked Mr Michalowski and "resented the fact he had been a policeman".
Mr Horwell said the defendants, who were taking amphetamines throughout the night of the killing, were also angry because Mr Michalowski had "blabbed" to his wife about working to break up and sell a stolen Ford car for parts at the garage.
The court heard Piotr Weber, who was not present at the time of the killing, had told Mr Szudy to "keep his mouth shut" about the car.
"By contrast, Dariusz Michalowski did not keep his mouth shut," Mr Horwell said.
Ernest Weber and Mr Tolwinski, both of no fixed address, have pleaded not guilty to murder, perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.
Piotr Weber, of Bridgend Close, Middlesbrough, denies perverting the course of justice and preventing a legal burial.
The trial continues.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.