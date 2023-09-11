West Yorkshire Police detective charged with strangling woman
- Published
A detective is to appear in court accused of strangling and beating a woman in Hull, police have said.
Det Con Dean Hammond, 43, employed by West Yorkshire Police (WYP) and based in Wakefield, has been charged with intentional strangulation, assault by beating and controlling and coercive behaviour.
The offences, said to have been committed when Mr Hammond was off-duty, were investigated by Humberside Police. He is to appear at Hull Magistrates' Court on Wednesday.
Mr Hammond was suspended after WYP's professional standards directorate was made aware of the allegations.
Follow BBC Yorkshire on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to yorkslincs.news@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.